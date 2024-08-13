M&G Plc Sells 162,856 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Plc lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,856 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

TCOM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,264. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

