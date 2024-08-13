M&G Plc Sells 2,576 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.19. 1,391,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,715. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,066 shares of company stock worth $55,544,894. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

