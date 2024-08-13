M&G Plc Sells 7,030 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.21. 475,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

