M&G Plc Trims Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Plc cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,904 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 638,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

