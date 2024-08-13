M&G Plc Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Plc reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,554 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $75,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

OKE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,052. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

