Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54,613.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 356,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $152.25 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

