MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 2,610.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRA. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
