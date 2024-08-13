Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in July

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 34,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

