Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 34,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.