monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $280.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNDY. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.53.

Shares of MNDY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.17. The stock had a trading volume of 201,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,782. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 686.42, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

