Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

