Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.55. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 71,932 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $639.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.18.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

