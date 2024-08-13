Morgan Stanley Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $132.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 4,082.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Natera by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

