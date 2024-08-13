Morgan Stanley Trims Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price to $80.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.03.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

