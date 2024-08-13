Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.24. The company had a trading volume of 139,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,983. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $417.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.