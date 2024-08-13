MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.15 and a 200-day moving average of $523.00. MSCI has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

