Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NGVC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

