Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NGVC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
