Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,147.12

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,147.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008185 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 481.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

