Needham & Company LLC Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.60 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.