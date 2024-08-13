Needham & Company LLC Trims Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Target Price to $11.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

