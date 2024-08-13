Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $9,624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $4,660,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,200,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 33.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

