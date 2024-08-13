Net Lease Office Properties’ (NLOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Net Lease Office Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,671,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

