New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.80. 184,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,970,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,427,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,896,000 after purchasing an additional 633,170 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after buying an additional 3,410,630 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 874,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.