New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.04. 2,423,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,059,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

