NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 3rd

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %
NEWTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
