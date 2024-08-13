NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NESF opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £496.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,046.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.75. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.21).

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Paul Le Page bought 30,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($29,877.43). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

