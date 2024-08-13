NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NMIH traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 471,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,066. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

