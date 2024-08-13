Noble Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. 3,056,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

