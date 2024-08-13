Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,771. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

