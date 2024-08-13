Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWS traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.20. 253,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,723. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $129.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

