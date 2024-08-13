NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NOHO Stock Performance
DRNK remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83,979,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,789,488. NOHO has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About NOHO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOHO
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for NOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.