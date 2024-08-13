NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOHO Stock Performance

DRNK remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83,979,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,789,488. NOHO has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About NOHO

Featured Stories

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

