Northland Securities Boosts Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $2.00

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Hyliion Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 234,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

