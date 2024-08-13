Northland Securities Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $16.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

TTEC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 425,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

