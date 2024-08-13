Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE NLH opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. Nova Leap Health has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$27.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

In other Nova Leap Health news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 140,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,328.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 239,000 shares of company stock worth $71,371. Insiders own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

