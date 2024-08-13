Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NCDL opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCDL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth $272,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.