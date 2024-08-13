Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
NCDL opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.