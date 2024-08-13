Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,211 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

