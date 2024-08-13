Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,067 shares of company stock worth $852,731,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $455.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.23 and its 200 day moving average is $457.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.