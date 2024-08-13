Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.51 Per Share

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 77 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,860.00 and a beta of 0.17. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.25). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.74.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.