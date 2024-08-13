Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

