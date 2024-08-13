Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Omega Flex Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OFLX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.38.
Omega Flex Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.
Institutional Trading of Omega Flex
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.