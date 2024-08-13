Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after acquiring an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 1,051,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,451. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

