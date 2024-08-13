ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 973,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,452. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

