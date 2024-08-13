O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,130.67.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,057.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.