O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,057.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

