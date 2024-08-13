O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,121.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,053.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,057.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

