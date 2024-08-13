Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -92,000.00 and a beta of 0.92. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 12.60.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

