Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

ORA stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

