Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OSK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,977. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$158,000.00. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.