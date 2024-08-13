Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

