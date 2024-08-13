Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 102.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,230,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.68. 92,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.