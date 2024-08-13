Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.55. Truist Financial now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 504,312 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $559.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

